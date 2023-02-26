C’River: Police arrest Fake returning office

…as Fake BVAS allegedly flood polling Unit in Yala LGA

…I can’t speak on the matter …CP Shettima

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

A University Don, Mr. Gabriel Agabi Akwaji has been arrested by the Police Criminal Investigation Department, CID, Ogoja Command, for impersonating a Returning Officer in Yache Ward, Yala Local government in the on-going Presidential and National Assembly elections in Cross River Stat .



Akwaji Vanguard gathered did not only impersonate but also collated result using fake BIVAS with a view to mislead INEC with results allegedly generated from others locations different from the polling units in Yache Ward because the BVAS used were reportedly not the ones provided by INEC from Calabar.



Vanguard gathered that Gabriel Akwaji who impersonated the original Returning Officer of the Ward, Dr Dominic Abakedi of the Department of Philosophy , University of Calabar , didn’t come back with the result of the Ward until 2:00 pm on Sunday which raised suspicion because one of the

Vanguard also gathered that one of the alleged fake BVAS used.



is with serial No: 09/18/10/012 and 216 voters were accredited while 250 votes were cast.

Findings showed that voting had ended in other wards in Yala LGA but only results from Yache ward didn’t come in on Saturday at the close of the exercise.

However, the Fake Returning Officer who is now in police custody collated results from the 33 polling Units of the Ward which he presented,having been allegedly driven into the Okpoma Collation Center by a Chieftain of the Ruling Party.

Vanguard learnt that he was arrested when he came to present the purported fake result which showed that APC garnered over 5000 votes in Yache Ward to INEC Collation centre located at Ogoja , Northern Senatorial District of Cross River state.

Further findings also showed that some APC stalwarts in Yache Ward allegedly arrested and locked up all Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Agents in the area who were supposed to participate in the conduct of the exercise in order to carry out their nefarious acts while mandating the fake Adhoc Returning Officer , Mr Gabriel Agabi to replace Dr Dominic Abakedi who was originally posted to the ward by INEC.

Moreso, investigations revealed that efforts were made by the Electoral Officer in charge of Yala LGA to reach Dr Dominic Abakedi but her efforts were futile as his phone was unreachable.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in charge of elections in the Northern Senatorial District, Zannah Shettima, declined comment on the matter.

“I don’t have the details and so I can’t speak on the matter,” he said.