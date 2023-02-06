Court stops PDP from suspending Wike

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday restrained the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from suspending or expelling the Governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike, from the party.

Justice James Omotosho made the order following an ex-parte motion filed by Governor Wike against the PDP and its top officials.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Wike, in the motion marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/139/2023, had sued the PDP, its National Working Committee (NWC) and National Executive Committee (NEC).

Others joined in the application dated and filed on Feb. 2 included the National Chairman of PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu; National Secretary of PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as 1st to 6th respondents respectively.

The governor is praying for an order directing all parties to maintain status quo and staying all actions in the matter relating to the threat to suspend or expel him by the 1st to 5th respondents pending the hearing and determination of the originating motion.

Wike also asked for an order of the court granting him leave to serve the motion on notice, originating motion and all other processes of the court in the suit on the 1st to 5th respondents by substituted means, by pasting all the said processes at the PDP National Secretariat.

After hearing Wike’s lawyer, Dr J. Y. Musa, SAN, Justice Omotosho granted all the reliefs sought.

“All parties in this suit shall maintain peace and shall not take any action or step or act that may make the outcome of the motion on notice dated and filed on 2nd February, 2023 nugatory and worthless.

“That any act or step or action made so as to make the outcome of the motion on notice dated and filed on 2nd February, 2023 nugatory shall be a nullity.

“That leave is hereby granted to the applicant (Wike) to serve the originating motion, motion on notice and all other processes of this court in this suit on the 1st to 5th respondents by substituted means to wit, by pasting all the said processes of court on PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Wuse Zone 5, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja,” he said.

The judge, consequently, adjourned the matter until Feb. 14 for hearing.(NAN)