Controversies trail mysterious explosion in Kogi

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

There is confusion as to how an explosion and fire outbreak in Okehi council area of Kogi state came about, on Monday night.

While some people said the fire outbreak was the handiwork of yet-to-be-identified gunmen, who blew off the administrative offices of the Okehi Local Government secretariat, others said it was the treasury department that was gutted by a ‘mysterious’ fire.

They said the incident occurred on Monday night when the assailants invaded the area with explosives.

But some staff of the local government, who pleaded anonymity, said the incident was not the work of any terrorist.

They linked it to some people in the treasury department who may want to cover up some shady deals.

The Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer, William Aya, is yet to address the incident.

He also did not pick calls to his phone or respond to messages sent to him on the issue.

Also, neither the state nor the affected local government have made any official statement either.