Commissioner, others escape death as gunmen attack APC leaders in Imo

Barely 24 hours before the general election, armed men attacked the Imo State Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Simon Ebegbulem and the member representing Okigwe South federal constituency, Chike Okafor.

Also attacked was the Managing Director of the Imo State Waste Management Agency, Kelechi Emeakaroha. The incident occurred at a remote village called Alike near Okata community in the Ihitte-Uboma Local Government Area of the state.

It was learnt that the incident occurred after a rally of the APC at Umuawuchi village, the hometown of the House of Assembly candidate of the APC, Chike Olemgbe.

It was gathered that the armed men ambushed the APC leaders while on their way back to Owerri at about 6:30 pm.

They opened fire on the commissioner’s vehicle and other vehicles in the convoy of the House of Reps candidate, Dicken Okafor.

Ebegbulem and his driver escape by the whiskers but his vehicle and others were riddled with bullets.