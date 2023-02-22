COAS tasks army personnel on physical fitness, healthy weight for improved productivity

By: Kingsley Omonobi

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has charged personnel of the Nigerian Army to engage themselves in regular and sound physical fitness programmes to ensure maintenance of healthy weight

Gen Yahaya gave the charge at the maiden edition of the Nigerian Army Combat Sports Couching and Officiaiting Clinic in Abuja, noting that it will enhance soldiers quality of life, improve productivity and bring about positive physical and mental changes.

Speaking on te theme of the Clinic, “Capacity Building of Nigerian Army Coaches and Officials towards improved performance of Nigerian Army Sportmen in Combat Sport”, he said that Physical fitness is an essential requirement not only for optimal health, but also to get soldiers battle ready.

Represented by the Deputy Chief of Training, Major General MA Etsu-Ndagi, the COAS stated that the coaches and the athletes interaction is unique with the aim being to bring about successful performance outcomes and satisfaction in every games.

In this regard, he said the coach-athlete relationship is important to both group’s performance hence both must evaluate the other to enhance performance.

Gen Yahaya also encouraged soldiers and officers to train more in various sporting activities in order to participate in highest level of military athletic competitions, which often includes Olympians and World Champions.

He commended the Directorate of Army Physical training team members which include soldiers and officers for showing resilience and determination as well as demonstrating the typical conquering spirit and tenacity of the average military sport men.

Furthermore he tasked the players and their coaches to remain focused and take this maiden edition of Nigerian Army Combat Sports Couching and Officiaiting Clinic as a step to brighter future.

Acting Director, Civil Military Affairs, Army Headquarters, Brig.-Gen. Hillary Mabeokwu who represented the Chief of Civil Military Affairs, Maj.-Gen. Markus Kangye, said that Military personnel are required to be physically fit to meet certain military operational requirements.

“These include ability to perform under a wide range of geographical and environmental conditions as well as coping with the stress of sustained operations”.

In his remarks, Acting Director of Army Physical Training, Brigadier General Fawole thanked the COAS for supporting the initiative, saying a soldier’s level of physical fitness has direct impact on combat readiness.

“The many battles in which Nigerian troops have fought underscores the important role physical fitness plays on the battle field, it is of particular importance to Armed Forces all over the world, not only because of its benefits, but because physical fitness training forms an important part of the Nigerian Armed Forces physical education programme” he said.

The maiden edition of the Nigerian Army Combat Sports Couching and Officiaiting Clinic was organised by the Directorate Army Physical Training, with Sports like Boxing, Wrestling, Judo, Karate and Taekwondo.