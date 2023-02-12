Campaign funds missing — PDP Chieftain cries out

PDP and its colour flags

.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, in Imo state, Franklin Ngoforo, has alleged that over sixty million nairas in presidential campaign funds for Imo state have been embezzled.

Ngoforo, stated this to newsmen in Owerri, while speaking on the petitions calling for the dissolution of the state working committee, SWC, of the party among other issues.

The PDP chieftain weaved it around the supporters of the National Secretary of his party, Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

Ngoforo started by saying: “For instance, how would leaders of the political structure of the National Secretary always go to radio stations to attack their own Party, calling for the destruction of their own Party and insulting the entire membership of the State Working Committee?

“How would allies of the National Secretary divert and embezzle over sixty million Naira brought to Imo State for presidential campaign flag-off, yet the National Secretary shielded them? Have you ever seen the National Secretary in any of the campaign tours, rallies and town hall meetings of his party across the State? That is not all.

“By the last count, they have instigated over ten petitions calling for the dissolution of the State Working Committee and State Executive Committee of the Party in Imo.

“Just three days ago, he brought up another motion in Abuja for Imo PDP to be dissolved. Dissolution of a political party two weeks before elections! Haba! This is a clear sign that he does not want the party to win any election in Imo State.”

It was his view that “Samdaddy has carried on with this ill-fated governorship project in ways that are most injurious to the body, soul and image of Imo PDP! This is the reason most members of the Party suspect that he is acting a script written by Hope Uzodinma to destabilize the Party.”