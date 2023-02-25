BVAS fails to recognise Wike, wife

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers got disappointed in his polling Unit, Ward 9, Unit 7, Obio/Akpo Local Government Area on Saturday as the BVS failed to accredit him to enable him to cast his vote.

The BVA failed to recognise the thumprint or face of his wife, Suzzet Wike as the Presiding Officer, Agatha Abiokun battled in vain to to have them accredited.



Abiokun however pleaded with the governor to wait and added that she had sent for an INEC technician to come and rectify the anomaly.



Other electorate however waited patiently to see what would happen next.

Reacting, Wike said he was disappointed and added that INEC aught to have put all its tools in order before now.



“We are highly dissapoitted. INEC told us they were ready for the election and that BVAS are working.

“You can see the crowd here I don’t think that most people will be allowed to vote with slow working of the BVAS.



“I have stayed about 25 minutes here and I was told to go and come back that they will rectify the BVAS.

“We are highly disappointed. If a number of people are disenfranchised, what do you expect? People will lose their temper and anything could happen.



“INEC ougjt to have been completely ready before telling the people they are ready. There is no violence anywhere in the state,” Wike said.



At the time of thè report the governor was still at the polling unit, waiting for INEC to rectify the BVAS to enable him exercisehis franchise.