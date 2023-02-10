Buhari prepares for May 29 handover, sets up transition council

.

By Omeiza Ajayi

AHEAD of the May 29 handover to the next administration, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of a presidential transition council.

The development was announced yesterday in a statement by Willie Bassey, director of information in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

The presidential transition council will coordinate the activities geared towards ensuring a smooth transition of power from the current administration to the next.

The presidential election is scheduled for February 25.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of a Presidential Transition Council, for facilitating and managing the 2023 transition programme,” the statement reads.

The council will be chaired by the SGF, while members include the head of the civil service of the federation, the solicitor-general of the federation, and the permanent secretary of the ministry of justice.

Other members include permanent secretaries from the ministries of defence, interior, finance, foreign affairs, and information.

The council will also have representatives from the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), special duties and inter-governmental affairs, the cabinet affairs office, the office of the SGF, and the state house.