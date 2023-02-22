Buhari convenes National Security Council meeting

…commissions security equipment

President Muhammadu Buhari has convened a National Security Council meeting at the State House today (Wednesday.)

The meeting had security chiefs in attendance, with barely two days before the February 2023 general elections.

According to report, the meeting is expected to review the current security situation in Nigeria.

The President, before the meeting, presided over the launch of security equipment donated by the Coalition Against Covid-19 (CACOVID) at the Council Chambers, including a 350 security vehicles and gadgets for use by law enforcement agencies in Abuja and Lagos ahead of the 2023 elections .

The coalition of Private Sector Against Covid-19, (CACOVID) which procured the security equipment, is a conception of a number of eminent Nigerian industrialists, including Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Mr Herbert Wigwe as well as the Governor of the Central Bank.

The items include; One hundred units of 14 tons Tata Trucks, One Hundred units of 12 tons Tata trucks, One Hundred and six units of Toyota Vans, Sixty four units of Nissan Navara vans, Thirteen thousand Ballistic Vests, Twenty Six thousand Ballistic Plates as well as Thirteen thousand Ballistic Helmets.

Recall that CACOVID designed a mechanism to pool funds voluntarily from an alliance that included more than 100 private sector institutions, organisations, banks, and individuals.

In its first tranche of pools, almost 40 billion naira was Collected, out of which about 17 billion naira was applied to speedily build Isolation Centres, acquire various medical equipment and gears, facilitate vaccine delivery, and urgently procure vital Covid-19 medications nationwide.