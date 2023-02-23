Buhari arrives Daura hometown for Saturday election

…as Police declare total restrictions on movement in Katsina

By Ogalah Ibrahim

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, arrived in his Daura hometown in Katsina State

where he is expected to cast his vote in the Saturday Presidential and National Assembly Elections.

The flight conveying the president and his entourage arrived at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Airport, Katsina at about 4:40 pm, on Thursday, before proceeding to his hometown, Daura.

At the airport to receive the president is the State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, and other State Government dignitaries. Primarily among them are the State Chief Judge, Justice Musa Danladi Abubakar, Commissioner of Health, Engineer Yakubu Nuhu Danja

as well as heads of Federal Government agencies and departments who are also expected to cast their votes in the state.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Saturday election, the Katsina State Police Command has announced that there will be a total restriction of movement of persons and vehicles from 12 midnight on Friday, 24 February 2023 to 6:00 pm on Saturday, 25 February 2023.

According to the spokesman of the command, SP Gambo Isah, “politicians and very important personalities are barred from going to any voting center with their security details and orderlies. They are also warned to desist from moving from one place to another on that day as stipulated by the Electoral Act 2022 (as amended).

SP Gambo also noted that all entry and exit points into state are going to be manned and blocked by security personnel as no movement will be allowed until the elections are over.

He added that the Police and other security personnel will be conducting robust and purposeful patrols to ensure compliance with this order and towards a hitch free exercise.

According to SP Gambo, the Command has also made adequate arrangement to provide security for all voters to come out en mass and cast their votes without any fear of harassment or molestation.

He however called on all good citizens of Katsina State to partner with the police and other security agencies to make the elections a success.

The Command also warned that any person or group of persons, who may contemplate undermining the electoral process, will be tackled decisively.

The command equally called on parents to warn their wards and dissuade from any contemplated illegality, as the full wrath of the law will descend on anybody caught in any infractions targeted at undermining any of the electoral laws and any other law of the land for that matter.