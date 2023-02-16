BSU convocates 23,060 students

….63 bag First Class Degree

…Wike, Arthur Eze others to be honoured

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

A total of 23,060 graduands would, weekend, be conferred with Degrees, Postgraduate Diplomas, Masters Degree and PhD Degree during the 18th, 19th, 20th and 21st Combined Convocation Ceremonies and the 30th Anniversary Celebration of Benue State University Makurdi.

Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Joe Iorapuu who made this known on Thursday during a pre-convocation media briefing in Makurdi explained that of the figure 20,815 would be conferred Bachelor’s Degree, 494 would receive Postgraduate Diplomas, 1,605 would be awarded Masters Degree while 146 would be conferred their PhD Degree.

He stated that of the 20,815 first degree recipients, 63 of them bagged First Class Degree.

He stated that the occasion would also witness the conferment of Honorary Doctorate Degree of the University on some distinguished Nigerians including the Chancellor of the University, His Majesty, King Disreal Gbobo Bob-Manuel II, who would be conferred the Doctor of Laws (D. LL)

Others include Governor Nyesom Wike who would bag Doctor of Laws (D. LL), Dr. Paul Enenche, Doctor of Divinity (D. Div),

Chief Christopher Edordu, Doctor of Commerce (D. Com), and Prince Arthur Eze who would be honoured with a Doctor of Business Administration (DBA).

He said the combined convocation “was tagged ‘BSU at 30: Boundless Years of Academic Growth’ deliberately to remind ourselves as staff, students, and alumni and to bring to the public domain the fact that we have humbly clocked 30years as a university.

“With the humble beginning in 1992/93 academic session, and a population of 308 students and 149 academic staff, four faculties namely: Arts, Education, Science and Social Science, we have grown into 10 faculties (Arts, Education, Science, Social Science, Law, Environmental Science, Management Science, Basic Medical Sciences, Basic Clinical Science and Clinical Sciences; and Post-graduate School); a huge student population of over 23,000 students, over 2,000 staff (teaching and non-teaching).

“We are hopeful of adding Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences before the next admission exercise. The National Universities Commission, NUC, has scheduled a resource verification to BSU in this regard.”

The Vice Chancellor who recounted the successes so far recorded by his administration noted that his tenure had also witnessed challenges that hindered the achievement of some of goals set by the administration.

According to him, “there are challenges inhibiting the pace of progress we would have loved to pursue

“Insecurity in the state especially the persistent herders’ attacks, makes BSU vulnerable as many potential scholars and collaborators are weary.

“We have an elongated academic year due to strike. This means running the school with the same source of resources for 16months instead of 12months.”

He also identified “the volatile market uncertainties leading to the high cost of diesel and other running costs especially with increase of energy tariff; the continuing agitations of staff on welfare issues, accessing grants in a competitive environment as well as pending National Universities Commission NUC accreditation of 18 programmes in 2022” among others as some of the challenges the institution was contending with.

Prof. Iorapuu commended Governor Ortom for his passion for education and supporting the institution saying “his bequeathing of the Zoological Garden, the Tarka Foundation, and the Agricultural Development Company (ADC) to BSU is a major step towards expanding the research base of the University. With these assets, nothing will stop BSU from attaining its desired height of a flagship university.”