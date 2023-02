By Adeola Badru

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC Bola Tinubu, has won the polling unit 1 of ward 11 in Ibadan North East Local Government where Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo state cast his vote.

Tinubu polled 104, while Labour Party has 82.

See the rest of the result below.

ADP- 2

PDP- 27

APGA- 2

AA- 01

Void- 17