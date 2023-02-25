Breaking: Thugs snatch 8 BVAS in Delta, Katsina

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC said political things have snatched six of its Bimodal Voter Accreditation System BVAS in Delta and Katsina states.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu disclosed this on Saturday at the National Collation in Abuja while giving a preliminary report on the Presidential and National Assembly Elections.

He said; “In Oshimili LGA of Delta State, thugs attacked a polling unit and two BVAS machines were lost in the process. But again, determined that the election must continue, we were able to replace the stolen BVAS machines, reinforce security and voting continued in that polling unit.

“Similarly, in Safana LGA of Katsina State, thugs attacked one of our voting locations and snatched 6 BVAS machines. But again, we were able to recover and use the spare BVAS machines and reinforce security for voting to continue in that location.

“Happily, security agencies have recovered three of the BVAS machines but three are still held by the thugs. So in these locations, the target of attacks was actually the BVAS machines, no longer our ballot papers or ballot boxes”.