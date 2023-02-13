Southwest Labour Party collapses structure into APC

.

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Labour Party (LP) in the Southwest, has collapsed its entire structure into the All Progressives Congress(APC).

This was facilitated by the National Chairman of the South West Agenda For Asiwaju Tinubu (SWAGA) 2023, Dayo Adeyeye and other members of the group.

Chairman of the party in the South West, Banji Omotoso, who led the leadership of the party in the south west said this at a Press Conference in Akure, the capital of Ondo State.

Omotoso said “Labour Party presently is a shaking platform for anybody to contest, Labour Party is a failure platform for anybody to contest, I don’t know Peter Obi and I’m less concerned about him but I’m concern about those who celebrating the Labour Party mediocre within Nigeria.

“In view of this, we leaders of the Labour Party in the South-West, have decided to leave the party because we have a lot of mediocre there and what they are looking for is money, they are not ready to serve Nigeria.

“Labour Party is not ready to serve Nigeria, that is why we decided to leave the party and come to the APC. We’ve collapsed the structure of the party.

” So, I don’t know how the Obi can come now and embarrass us here in the South-West.

“We are the pillars of that party in the South-West, and to the glory of God Almighty, we have pulled down the structure today. I was so surprised to hear from the DG of the party, Osuntokun, we don’t know him in Labour Party, Osuntokun is representing his own personal interest.

“So, Osuntokun we don’t know you and it is better you come back to the APC and work for Bola Tinubu. I’m here to speak with the Yorubas, to please support Tinubu, because he is our own. If you don’t vote for Tinubu, you’re a bastard to Yoruba land.

“We are leaving and collapsing the Labour Party structure in the entire South-West through the national chairman of SWAGA, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, into APC. Nobody born of a good parents in Yoruba land that will bypass Tinubu and vote for another party.”

” We are ready to work for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He will emerge as president by the grace of God.

Welcoming the leaders of the LP, across the states in the south west, the national chairman of SWAGA, Dayo Adeyeye and other leaders of the group, assured them that they would not regret collapsing the structures of their party to support the Presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, adding that they will be fully integrated into the party.

Adeyeye said that ” Labour Party members have for a while being nursing the ambition to join APC. They insisted that they will join APC through SWAGA because it is the famous support group for Asiwaju, and that is being done today.

The chairman , who was optimistic that Tinubu woukd win the election with unprecedented margin, said the crisis over fuel and new naira notes would not work against his emergence.

He advised the CBN, to look into the six ways out of the current sufferings, listed by the partys presidential candidate.

The chairman noted that “the six ways would end the current hardship and punishment suddenly imposed on Nigerians at the crucial period of the elections.

On his part, a former member of House of Representatives, Oyetunde Ojo, stated that, “Tinubu is the person we have and we must not lose the opportunity like we did with Awolowo and MKO Abiola.

Ojo, said that “Tinubu is coming to work particularly for the younger generation. He has vowed to tackle the issue of electricity, unemployment, electricity, foreign exchange.”