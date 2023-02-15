PDP chieftain’s son, Dapo Sarumi killed in Lagos

PDP and its colour flags

.

By Esther Onyegbula

The 47-year-old foster son of Chief Dapo Sarumi, a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Toyin Adeniji has been reportedly killed by yet-to-be-identified gunmen in the Agege area of Lagos.

It was gathered that Toyin Adeniji was shot dead on Monday night in front of Sarumi’s Oyewole Street opposite Sarumi’s house residence in Agege.

According to residents in the area, the late Toyin and six of his friends were sitting opposite Sarumi’s house at about 9:00 pm when the incident happened.

A resident who doesn’t want his name in print said that “on the day of the incident, Adeniji and some of the friends were sitting opposite Sarumi’s house when the assailant who was on the mask, walked past them, simultaneously turned back and opened fire.

The resident revealed that suspecting something was wrong, they all scampered for safety, but Adeniji was not as lucky as others, as he was shot in the head, and died on the spot.

However, Policemen from Area ‘” G’”, Ogba, have cordoned off the area, even as the case has been transferred to the state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID).

Efforts to reach the spokesperson Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin were unfruitful as he refused to pick up his calls.