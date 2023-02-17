Old Naira: APC NWC summons state governors

Senator Abdullahi Adamu

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Ahead of next Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly election, the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee NWC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has summoned state governors of the party to an emergency meeting in Abuja.

The meeting slated for 2 pm on Sunday is coming barely a week before the elections.

Although the agenda for the meeting was not disclosed, Saturday Vanguard gathered that it was not unconnected with developments in the polity, especially the current cash crunch and its effects on campaigns.

“The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), His Excellency, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, invites State Governors of the Party to an emergency meeting to be held on Sunday, February 19, 2023, by 2 pm at the National Secretariat, Abuja”, party spokesman, Felix Morka said in a message sent out Friday night.

Saturday Vanguard reports that since the Naira Swap policy began, the NWC has not meted as a body to take a decision on the matter even though one of its members had exonerated the party, saying it was not carried along.