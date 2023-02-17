Naira scarcity protests rock Lagos

….Motorists, residents in panic

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Pandemonium broke out in some parts of Lagos in the early hours on Friday, as some aggrieved persons suspected to be hoodlums stormed major roads in protest of the naira scarcity n the state.

Recall that similar incidents were earlier recorded in Edo, Oyo, and Ogun States, with a number of casualties.

The protesters stormed Mile-12, Ketu, Ojota area, along Ikorodu Road, Iyana-Ipaja around 6.am before it spread to other areas like Agege and Iyana-Iba.

Motorists and residents who were on their way to different places of work hurriedly turned back in panic as the rioters went berserk with bonfire set across the road.

Vehicles coming from Ìkoròdù could not go beyond Mile 12 bridge as they hurriedly made U-turn to their destinations.

Though, the presence of the combine Military and the Policemen of the Rapid Response Squad, RRS, at the scene did not deter the protesters as they engaged the securitymen in confrontation.

However, most vehicles were turned back to Ikorodu including Bus Rapid Transit, BRT buses.

“Likewise, public buses are not working in Igando. This morning disturbances is all about the currency issues,” an eyewitness, Mrs. Ronke Alimi, told Vanguard.

Presently, the areas have been thrown into chaos as Policemen battled to restore normalcy in the areas.

A source told Vanguard that: “Parents and Guardians have started withdrawing their children and wards from schools. Please be careful.”

Meanwhile, a security and traffic alert has been given by the Lagos Police Command concerning the area.

TRAFFIC ALERT

“Available information has it that hoodlums are presently blocking Ojota Road inward Maryland, disrupting the peace in the area.

The police Control Room has been alerted and is currently mobilizing its officers to Ojota to maintain order and prevent a breakdown of the law.

Staff are advised to avoid the area for now and remain vigilant. 0732hrs.”