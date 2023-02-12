Gunmen shoot Imo PDP chairman

.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Unidentified gunmen Saturday night attacked and shot a chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the Ogbaku ward in the Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State, Charles Oke.

It was gathered that the incident happened in his hometown Umunomo Nsokpo in the Ogbaku community.

Sources linked it to be politically motivated and others blamed it on the different criminal gangs within the Ogbaku area.

An eyewitness said Oke was shot several times by the hoodlums who laid an ambush in his housing waiting for his arrival.

But at the time of filing this report, the victim was said to have been taken to an undisclosed hospital.

When contacted the State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, in Imo state, Collins Opurozor, said they would soon make a statement on the Matter.

Even the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Henry Okoye, was yet to respond on the matter.

However, some villagers who spoke on the condition of anonymity have appealed to security agencies to increase their security surveillance in the Ogbaku area which is located along Owerri-Onitsha road. They said for the past two weeks there have strange movements within the Ogbaku axis. They complained of armed robbers who snatch away people’s handbags phones and other valuables.