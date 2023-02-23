Gunmen kill APGA Ward Chairman in Ebonyi

By Peter Okutu

Unknown gunmen have reportedly killed the Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA in Ohofia Agba Ward, Monday Idoko, in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

He was shot in the head in his Onueke village, Ohofia-Agba community at about 11:00 p.m. last night.

A relative of the deceased family who spoke in tears and pleaded anonymity said in a telephone interview, that the assailants entered the village and dragged the victim who was asleep, and shot him in the head.

“My brother the story is very traumatic. It was a family member that alerted me that some unknown armed persons came to their house just before midnight, broke in, and dragged him out before shooting him in the head.

“They wanted to rush him to the hospital but he died in the village. We have been in a mourning mood since last night”.

An APGA supporter in the area, who pleaded anonymity disclosed that the late Idoko was busy making arrangements for a rescheduled visit to the area by the APGA Governorship candidate, Professor Benard Odoh before his life was cut shot by men of the underworld.

He described the deceased as an industrious young man who gave his all in service for the Party and humanity.

Recall that APGA Governorship candidate’s convoy was attacked penultimate week near the same Agba, where his driver and a Police Inspector were assassinated and others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Another APGA supporter in Ohaukwu Local Government Area, Oscar Elom was also murdered in the same manner, as he too was dragged out from his shop at Ngbo and shot on the head.

Many political observers are speculating that members and leaders of APGA were being attacked and some killed in some parts of the State, in order to whittle down the political influence and support the party was gaining ahead of 2023 g