2023: Buhari names 22-member Transition Council, signs Executive Order 14

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

As the tenure of his administration draws to an end, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of a Presidential Transition Council, for facilitating and managing the 2023 transition programme.

The council is headed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha.

Director, Information in the Office of the SGF, Willie Bassey in a statement on Thursday in Abuja said “the President also signed the Executive Order No. 14 of 2023 on the Facilitation and Management of the Presidential Transitions”.

Members of the Council include the

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation; Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice; Permanent Secretaries from the Ministries of Defence, Interior, Finance, Budget and National Planning, Foreign Affairs, Information and Culture; the Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA and the Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs.

Others are Permanent Secretaries from the Cabinet Affairs Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation OSGF; General Services Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation OSGF; Economic and Political Affairs Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation OSGF and the State House.

Other council members are the National Security Adviser, the Chief of Defence Staff, the Inspector-General of Police, Director General, National Intelligence Agency, Director General, State Security Services, Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court of Nigeria; and, Two representatives, to be nominated by the President-elect.

“The Transition Council will be inaugurated by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on Tuesday 14th February, 2023 at 12 noon at the Conference Hall of the SGF.

“Members are expected to attend the inauguration in person.

“Also, the President has signed the Executive Order No. 14 of 2023 on the Facilitation and Management of the Presidential Transitions.

“A key feature of the Presidential Executive Order No. 14 of 2023 is the institutionalization of a legal framework that would enable a seamless transition of power from one Presidential Administration to another which is part of President Buhari’s legacy”, the statement added.