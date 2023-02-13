Breaking: Buhari meets Emefiele again in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met again with the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) at the State House in Abuja.

The meeting is taking place shortly after the President returned the Police Force Headquarters, where he had unveiled some patrol vehicles to be deployed for the upcoming general elections slated to commence from February 25.

This is the sixth time President Buhari and the CBN boss are meeting since the introduction of the redesigned Naira notes.

More details soon…