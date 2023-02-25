Breaking: Boko Haram fires RPG targeting Polling Unit in Gwoza

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Suspected members of Boko Haram terrorists on election day fired a Rocket Propelled Launcher targeting one of the polling units in Gwoza local government area of Borno state, sources and residents have said.

The incident happened at about 10am on Saturday which has disrupted the exercise, as voters scampered for safety.

Sources said, some people sustained injuries, but no life was lost.

Sources said, the terrorists fired the RPG in far distance from the Mandara Mountains bordering Gwoza and Cameroun Republic.

Gwoza, about 150km from Maiduguri south, is a home town of Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume who is re-contesting on the platform of the APC.

All efforts to get confirmation from Ndume who is the Chairman senate committee on Army did not yield positive results, as his phone line was switched off at press time. End