INEC PVCs

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Ahead of this weekend general election, a total of 87,209,007 Permanent Voter Cards PVCs have been collected by Nigerians.

This was contained in a document made available to journalists, Wednesday, in Abuja.

Uncollected PVCs as of 5th February 2023 stood at 6,259,229.

Details later….