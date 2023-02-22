Brawal commissions new equipment for efficiency

By Godwin Oritse

BRAWAL Oil and Gas services firms in the Onne Oil and Gas Free Zone in Rivers State yesterday commissioned its newly acquired equipment with a view to improving its efficiency in the oil and gas sub-sector.



The equipment consists of four brand new Caterpillar forklifts of three and five tons and a 45 ton Kalmar Reach Stacker which were added to stock to enhance service delivery to its clients.



Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Mrs. Esther Igbongidi, a General Manager at Brawal, said that it is the practice by the company to engage the authorities before new equipment are deployed.

Igbondidi also said that the support received from the authorities has contributed to the success of its operations in the Oil and Gas sector.

The Base Manager of Brawal, Mr. Michael Agha, highlighted the firm’s operational strength as vessel husbandry, warehousing, shipping and oil and gas services.

Commissioning the equipments, the Traffic Manager, Onne Port, Prince G. Zhattau, said that Brawal, beyond being a terminal operator, has also been a good client over the years.

Victor Onwusah, Head of Operation stated: “These new equipment will boost operational efficiency and improve Ship Turn Around time and swift cargo delivery.”