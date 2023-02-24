Bosa Lee: I’ve always known Phyna to be a star

Content Creator and Brand Strategist, Bosah Francis Nonso also known as Bosa Lee, has stated that he has always known BBNaija’s 2022 edition winner, Phyna, to be a star.

In an interview where he made this known, Bosa Lee described Phyna as a humble-talented person, whose drive for excellence is unmatched.

Revealing how their path crossed, the renowned publicist said he met Phyna through one of his industry friends, who recommended him to her.

“A friend of mine, sometime last year (2022), called me and said he would love me to handle the page of someone going for the BBNaija show. The person happened to be Phyna. I agreed to work with her because I was convinced of how far her brand could go.

“It wasn’t about the money at all, and I had this much belief that we were going to achieve a lot together. Lo and behold!” He revealed.

On how he has been able to maintain a healthy business relationship with her, Bosa Lee, Lagos-born publicist that hailed from Nsugbe in Anambra State, said he has been loyal and passionate about her brand.

“I think it is understanding, and loyalty. These are the things that have kept me in this game, and it has sustained my relationship with relevant people like Zfancy. Arguably, most of the connections I have today was through him, and it’s all because I’m loyal to him. Loyalty, and understanding, over self-entitlement and expectations have helped me with her,” the multi-award-winning media personality, who has worked with many reputable brands and artists in strategy and development, including Zima Nigeria, Wole DSB, Jaywon, and Sumotrust, stated.