Back your prayer with God’s fire

By Funmi Komolafe

Brethren, are you still on the Lord’s side? Congratulations, if so.

Whatever you are going through, remain on the Lord’s side, don’t allow any challenge to push you away from the Lord.

What we call depression, frustration, despair is not for a child of God.

Why? This is simply because we have been empowered to kick out challenges.

The word of God tells us in Revelation 21 vs. 2- 4: “ And I John saw the holy city, new Jerusalem, coming down from God out of heaven, prepared as a bride adorned for her husband.

And I heard a great voice out of heaven saying, Behold, the tabernacle of God is with men, and he will dwell with them, and they shall be his people, and God himself shall be with them and be their God.

And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things have passed away”.

Our emphasis is on verses 3&4. It confirms that whatever is causing you to weep or be sorrowful or be in pains shall pass away

No challenge is beyond termination by the Almighty God. Challenges have expiry dates but they will remain with you as long as you tolerate them or you refuse to frontally attack them with prayer.

Brethren, as a born-again Christian, God has already empowered you to subdue challenges.

Luke 10 vs. 19 (KJV): “ Behold, I give unto you power to tread on serpents and scorpions, and over all the power of the enemy: and nothing shall by any means hurt you”.

Do you really understand what power is?

Our Lord Jesus gave us the answer in Acts 1 vs. 8: “ But ye shall receive power, after that the Holy Ghost is come upon you: and ye shall be witnesses unto me both in Jerusalem, and in all Judaea, and in Samaria, and unto the uttermost part of the earth”.

Did you get it? The power of God comes into your life through the Holy Spirit.

No wonder some people refer to the Holy Spirit as the Power House of the Almighty God.

You can obtain it through your contact with the Holy Spirit. However, if you continue to live in sinful ways, you may not have a relationship with the Holy Spirit.

Our Lord Jesus said, of the Holy Spirit in John 14 vs. 16-17. It states: “ And I will pray the Father, and he shall give you another Comforter, that he may abide with you for ever.

Even the Spirit of truth; whom the world cannot receive, because it seeth him not, neither knoweth him: but ye know him: for he dwelleth with you, and shall be in you”.

Brethren whatever is the challenge, God is with you if you are with Him.

Brothers and Sisters, you may have been married for decades without children and you have lost hope. Do not lose hope. Ignore mockers and move closer to God by allocating more time to reading and studying the word of God. It is one of the sure ways of inviting the Holy Spirit of God into your life and your situation.

I’m sure you are familiar with the story of how Angel Gabriel was sent to the Virgin Mary to inform her that she has found favour with God and would give birth to Jesus Christ.

Let’s look at the conversation of Mary and Angel Gabriel in Luke 1 vs. 34&35: “ Then said Mary unto the angel, how shall this be, seeing I know not a man?

For Mary, physically speaking, pregnancy for a virgin was impossible.

But the Angel said, in verse 35: “ And the angel answered and said unto her, The Holy Ghost shall come upon thee, and the power of the Highest shall overshadow thee: therefore also that holy thing which shall be born of thee shall be called the Son of God”.

It doesn’t matter who has written you off, you shall receive the power of God and that closed womb shall be open for conception and delivery in Jesus name.

The reply of the angel should convince us as to what the Holy Ghost can do. The angel called the Holy Ghost “ the power of the Highest”.

Brethren you need that power to back your prayers so that you don’t pray in vain.

Sometimes, we are so overwhelmed with challenges that we do not know how to pray. All that is needed is a simple pray of “Holy Spirit teach me to pray”.

Why should we ask the Holy Spirit to guide our prayer life?

It is stated in Romans 8 vs. 26&27: “ Likewise the Spirit also helpeth our infirmities: for we know not what we should pray for as we ought: but the Spirit itself maketh intercession for us with groanings which cannot be uttered.

And he that searcheth the hearts knoweth what is the mind of the Spirit, because he maketh intercession for the saints according to the will of God”.

You can be sure that when the Holy Spirit teaches you to pray, the answer to your prayer is sure.

We are given an assurance in Revelations 21 vs. 5: “ And he that sat upon the throne said, Behold, I make all things new. And he said unto me, Write: for these words are true and faithful”.

Who sits on the throne? JESUS.

Brethren, its time to make your prayer carry the fire of the Holy Ghost so that the answer would come sooner that you expect.

I’ll share with you the testimony of a lady who was ill and isolated as told by the General Overseer of Laughter Foundation International Ministry, Pastor Moses Gbenga Oso.

The lady had a disease that made the hospital isolate her but as a Christian she prayed regularly.

Anyone who is sick needs to pray because we are assured of the healing power of God in Exodus 15 vs. 26: “ And said, If thou wilt diligently hearken to the voice of the LORD thy God, and wilt do that which is right in his sight, and wilt give ear to his commandments, and keep all his statues, I will put none of these diseases upon thee, which I have brought upon the Egyptian: for I am the LORD that health thee”.

As she continued to pray, the LORD JESUS appeared to her and told her that if only her Praises could be equal to her prayers, she would be healed.

She knew who she saw, the Master. Jehovah Rapha (The Lord that heals).

In other words, Jesus told her that the key to her miracle is Praises.

She decided to stop asking but to begin to thank God with Praises for what the Lord has done, what the Lord is doing and what the Lord would do.

Need I tell you that within a short time, the lady that was isolated was celebrated?

She was healed.

Her doctors were amazed because they knew that all the medication they had given her didn’t improve her health condition but when the Doctor of Doctors stepped in, she was healed.

I speak to you in the name of Jesus, as you shift your focus from challenges to praises; God will arise and change that unpleasant situation to a pleasant one in Jesus name.

Let’s remember the word of God in Psalm 103 vs 2&3: “ Bless the LORD, O my soul, and forget not all his benefits:

Who forgiveth all thine iniquities; who healeth all thy diseases;”

God is able to cure that sickness called barrenness. It doesn’t matter what name the doctor called it either primary or secondary infertility, God will cure it and give you children in Jesus name.

Let the LORD continue to reign in your life.