Attack on Igbo, not our tradition in Lagos – Bode George

By Dapo Akinrefon

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olabode George, on Tuesday, comdemned the alleged attack on non-indigenes, following the results of last Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections.

He chided some suspected thugs who were said to have issued threats against Igbo indigenes for voting for the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, querrying the audacity to issue threats against people’s decision to vote for the candidate of their choice.

George, in a statement by his Media Adviser, Olusegun Edwards, condemned the attacks on non-indigenes, particularly the Igbo, stating that such uncivilised act is not part of Lagos culture from time immemorial.

According to him, Lagos has been home to all Nigerians, irrespective of tribe, creed, religion and even nationality.

He said: “Lagos has been home to everybody. It has accommodated everybody since I was born several years ago, we don’t discriminate against anybody. That is why we have the popular saying,in our local dialet, that “Lagos is pot of water, which all and sundry drinks from, and it can never go dry.

“What audacity do they have to be intimidating people? It is a most irresponsible act to be threatening people over election. It shows these characters are not civil in their approach to life.”

He advised people against being led by politicians to attack their fellow human beings, saying such act is inhuman and illogical, stating that the people should turn down the overtures of politicians who wouldn’t dare to recruit their own children into the band of thugs.