Atiku wins Shema, Majigiri, Uli polling units in Katsina

Atiku

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Katsina former Governor, Ibrahim Shema, as well as the embattled state chairman of the PDP, Salisu Majigiri and his deputy, Salisu Uli, successfully delivered their polling units to PDP in the Saturday presidential and National Assembly elections held in Katsina.

At Polling Unit 016, Kanyar Mai Garewani Shema Ward Dutsinma LGA, where former Governor Shema voted, the presidential candidate of PDP, Atiku Abubakar, scored 84 votes to beat his closest rival, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu of the APC, who polled 72 votes.

While Musa Kwankwaso of the NNPP polled 25 votes.

Similarly, PDPs senatorial candidate for Katsina Central scored 83 votes to win Shema’s polling unit. He was followed by APCs candidate with 79 votes and NNPP with 26 votes.

However, APC House of Representatives candidate won Shema’s polling unit, having polled 76 votes. Followed by PDP, with 57 votes and NNPP with 52 votes.

Summary of Shema’s Polling Unit result:

Presidential Election:

PDP 84, APC 72, NNPP 25

Senatorial Election:

PDP 83, APC 79, NNPP 26

House of Rep Election

APC 76, PDP 57, NNPP 52

Salisu Majigiri, the embattled Chairman of Katsina PDP, who also doubles as the House of Reps candidate for Mashi/Dutsi Constituency, also won his polling unit for himself and his party, PDP.

The result of the votes cast at his polling unit, 006, Danmalka Majigiri II Sabuwar Rijiya Ward, Mashi LGA, Katsina Stat is as follows:

Presidential:

PDP 182, APC 83, NNPP 06

Senate

PDP 197, APC 82, NNPP 06

Mashi/Kurfi Constituency Candidates:

PDP 195, APC 69, NNPP 08

Similarly, the embattled Acting Chairman of the Katsina PDP, won his ward for all his party’s candidate in the Saturday election.

The result from Uli’s Polling Unit, Muntari Tela 001, Kudu III, Katsina LGA are as follows:

Presidential

PDP 127, NNPP 38 and APC 33

Katsina Central

PDP 110, APC 73, NNPP 16

Katsina Federal Constituency:

PDP 114, APC 56, and NNPP 28