Atiku wins Bauchi governor’s polling unit

Atiku
By Charly Agwam – Bauchi
Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP along with other national assembly candidates of his party have won the Presidential, Senatorial and House of Representatives elections at the Polling Unit of the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed.
Mohammed had earlier cast his votes at the Kofar Fada Polling Unit in Duguri, Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State alongside his wife, Amina.
According to the results announced, the PDP won in all the three elections.
Presidential
APC 4
PDP 44
NNPP 1
Senatorial
APC 8
PDP 31
NNPP 1
House of Representatives
APC 8
PDP 42
NNPP 1
