February 25, 2023

Atiku wins Bauchi governor’s polling unit

Atiku

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP along with other national assembly candidates of his party have won the Presidential, Senatorial and House of Representatives elections at the Polling Unit of the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed.

Mohammed had earlier cast his votes at the Kofar Fada Polling Unit in Duguri, Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State alongside his wife, Amina.

According to the results announced, the PDP won in all the three elections.

Presidential

APC 4
PDP 44
NNPP 1

Senatorial

APC 8
PDP 31
NNPP 1

House of Representatives

APC 8
PDP 42
NNPP 1

