Atiku will correct partiality syndrome in Nigeria – Reno Omokri

…says only Atiku is fit for president

Former aide to ex president Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, has said that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar will correct the partiality syndrome in Nigeria. He said the former vice president will correct the situation whereby mediocrity, cronyism, and partiality become the criteria for awarding contracts instead of competence.

Omokri said this in his 118th series on why Nigerians should vote in Atiku as president.

“Day 118 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku: On Thursday, March 29, 2012, Bola Tinubu told then Governor Babatunde Fashola that “if there’s no partiality, you cannot be governor.” He admitted that cronyism, rather than merit, is what he uses to fill positions in government.

Nigeria does not need that now. We are where we are because we refused to put our best foot forward. We have used ethnicity, region and religion to staff vital positions in government, and that is why Nigeria is now the world headquarters for extreme poverty.

We need a course correction, and Waziri Atiku will provide that change. As vice president, he was known for head hunting the very best talents, irrespective of where they come from. He is a meritocratic leader, who is not interested in stacking government positions with his cronies, whether or not they merit the positions they occupy. Nepotism is an All Progressives Congress ideal.

Waziri Atiku Abubakar is also a pragmatic leader, who does not fail to supervise those he appoints. While he will not micromanage, his ability to build a conglomerate with his Priam Group of Companies, through which he gainfully employs 13,500 Nigerian citizens producing made in Nigeria goods and services, is a testament to his business leadership.

These are qualities that Bola Tinubu has shown that he does not have. And without them, it is impossible to rescue Nigeria, and bring recovery to Nigerian citizens.

That is another reason why I invite you and your family and friends to please vote for Waziri Atiku Abubakar, and the Peoples Democratic Party on Election Day, Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Please join me for another reason to vote Atiku tomorrow, God sparing my life. “

Similarly, in his 117th series, Omokri said the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu has already accepted defeat by complaining that the patriotic policies introduced by his own party are against him.

According to him, while other candidates don’t have the patience and other traits to be president, Atiku has severally demonstrated his qualification to be president.

The statement reads thus:

“Day 117 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku: The minute a Presidential candidate starts to complain that patriotic national policies, introduced by his own party, are against him, such a person has already admitted defeat. The paranoia they project is a warning to the public not to vote them. It is a sign of their mental weakness.

Nyesom Wike has been very openly trying to undermine Waziri Atiku, including insulting him publicly with uncouth words. But not once has Waziri responded. He has ignored him and focused on his purpose. If Bola Tinubu cannot emulate Waziri and focus on his goal without attacking unknown Villa elements, then how would he be able to stand the heat of office?

The fact is that by virtue of his temperament, Bola Tinubu is most unsuited to be President of Nigeria or any other nation.

Complaining is not the act of a leader, because it shows you are impotent to either solve the situation or change your attitude to it. Whining is a sign that you are not winning.

Nigeria needs a commander-in-Chief, not a complainer-in-chief. We need a winner in Aso Rock, not a whiner. We need Waziri Atiku Abubakar.

And that is why I urge you and your families and friends to please vote Waziri Atiku Abubakar, and the Peoples Democratic Party on Election Day, Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Please join me for another reason to vote Atiku tomorrow, God sparing my life.