Atiku, Peter Obi, others can’t match my track records – Tinubu

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu said none of his competitors in the 2023 presidential elections can match his track record.

Tinubu made this assertion in an opinion piece published in The Economist recently.

The APC candidate is contesting the February 25 presidential election alongside his counterparts in the People’s Democratic Party, PDP; Labour Party, LP; and the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP; Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Rabiu Kwankwaso respectively.

The former governor of Lagos state noted that during his time as governor, he unveiled a “legacy of technocratic governance which was instituted by enlisting talent from the private sector. Insecurity and crime were tackled through better funding of the police force.”

He said, “For this vital task, I have a track record my competitors cannot match. During my tenure as governor of Lagos between 1999 and 2007, the state went from being a difficult, often dangerous place to a development success story.

“We quadrupled state tax revenues, putting those funds directly to work through investing in public services and infrastructure. A legacy of technocratic governance was instituted by enlisting talent from the private sector.

“Insecurity and crime were tackled through better funding of the police force. Investment and the business sector thrived. Today, Lagos would rank among Africa’s ten largest economies and does not rely on oil revenues to fund its budget,” he said.

Recall that Tinubu has consistently harped on his achievements during his tenure as the governor of Lagos state.