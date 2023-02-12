Atiku, not a factor in Adamawa, ‘ll be defeated — APC

.

By Umar Yusuf, Yola

Barely a week and few days to the Presidential and National Assembly election, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Yola South, Yola North and Girei federal constituency in Adamawa state, Hon Abubakar Babazango has expressed confidence that his party will beat PDP in the forthcoming general election despite the candidature of former vice president Atiku Abubakar.

Babazango who said Atiku is no more a factor in Adamawa politics said the fact that the former vice president failed to deliver his polling unit in Jimeta in the 2019 election is a pointer to the fact that he is a featherweight in Adamawa politics.

He assured that APC will decisively and comprehensively beat PDP in all contested positions as the party has become unpopular over the years due to dismal and lackluster performance in office.

“Atiku is not a factor in Adamawa State politics. In the last election he was the presidential candidate of PDP in Adamawa State he didn’t do anything, the votes he got were negligible.”,

“The difference between him and APC presidential candidate was around 32,000 votes, if you compare that to what Buhari got against Atiku in Katsina you will understand he is never a factor in Adamawa politics”, .

“He didn’t even win his polling unit in Jimeta. He didn’t win the state capital. So Atiku is not a factor and can’t destabilize APC in Adamawa State. What happened in 2019 is going to repeat itself, nothing will happen,” he boasted.

On the allegations that some people in the villa are working to frustrate the conduct of the 2023 or to ensure the defeat of the presidential candidate of APC, Babazango expressed optimism that elections will hold and his party will win all contested positions.

“People have the right to say what they want to say but it is my belief the election will hold and I believe APC will definitely win the elections. If You conduct opinion polls you will know APC will definitely win,” he noted.

When asked to comment about how the defection of former governor Muhammadu Jibrilla Bindow will affect the chances of the party come 2023, Babazango said there is no cause for alarm over the defection of Bindow as he moved to the PDP alone.

“The defection of Bindow to PDP is not an issue at all as he moved to the party alone. He has about 21 commissioners, and many advisers but none followed him to his new party. All his commissioners are with us in APC. He defected to PDP alone”, he maintained.