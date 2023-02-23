Atiku ‘ll win at first ballot – PDP

Atiku

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Coordinator of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential campaign in the North, Mr. Chile Igbawua has expressed optimism that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar would emerge victorious in Saturday’s election at the end of the first ballot.

Mr. Igbawua who made the declaration when he spoke to newsmen in Makurdi said the PDP presidential candidate was the choice of majority of Nigerians and would take unassailable lead at the end of first ballot.

He said “the chances of our candidate is very bright. It only because we do not have the authority to announce results, but I must tell you that our candidate is winning the election at first ballot clearly, there is no question about that.

“In the North I know that we are winning in the three geopolitical zones clearly. By the time we win South South and pick the available states in the South East we will be home and dry.”

The former National Assembly member who reassured that Alhaji Abubakar remains a friend of Benue given the honoric Chieftaincy title he holds in Tiv land, the ‘Zege Mule Tiv’ reiterated that the PDP presidential candidate had always been an apostle of cattle ranching which had been championed by Benue state.

“Atiku owns thousands of cattle and none of them engages in open grazing, which is part of the security problem, they are ranched. When he came to Benue he visited our paramount rulers to reassure them on his position on security and other issues.

“We know that ones he gets into office that issue would be resolved and from there the issue of insecurity will be largely taken care of.”

Mr. Igbawua who also noted that the PDP would win the governorship election in the State and clear the other elections said the party was well rooted with tested individuals who enjoy large fellowship and support from the people of the state given their antecedents and commitment to the well-being of their people.