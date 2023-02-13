Atiku in C/ River, promises to restructure, develop Calabar port

.

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has promised to open up Nigeria’s eastern flank through the development of the Calabar Deep Sea Port as well as agriculture.

He also promised to devolve more powers to the states through restructuring.

Atiku made the pledge during his campaign in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, on Monday.

He urged people of the state who have been loyal to the PDP brand since inception not to lose hope because help was on its way.

Atiku said, “This gathering is a show of the massive support we enjoy in this state, I thank the people of Cross River for being loyal to PDP, for being Obidient to PDP.

“As has been said here, the people of cross River have risen to various status in the society by their support for the PDP.

“Don’t follow them to APC, continue to be loyal to the PDP and the party will continue to be loyal to you and the entire South South.”

He went down memory lane when he recalled that, “Before I joined politics, I was into maritime business, one of the ports in Cross River that we came to open here and start business and that was why when I was the Vice president and the issue of the development of Calabar Port came up, I gave my total support, so that the Calabar Deep Port can be constructed for the benefit of the People of the state, South South and Nigeria as a whole.

“I have factories in Adamawa, if the port in Cross River is functioning I will not take my container to Lagos port, because it is shorter for me to take my containers from here to Yola.

“What I am trying to say is that when we open up the Calabar Port, the Eastern flank of Nigeria will be served by the port and that is very massive business and employment opportunities for the people of the region.

“One thing you must understand is that the moment the Calabar port is functional it will be an attraction to factories and businesses and it will be to the benefit of Cross River state. “

He also said the PDP administration was prepared to execute its agricultural blueprint to develop the sector nationwide.

According to him, the agricultural potential of each state across the geo-political zones would be developed for the benefit of rural communities in particular and the nation in general.

Atiku appealed to the people of the state to vote for the PDP Governorship candidate, Senators and House of Representatives candidates as well as House of Assembly candidates to make it easier for the party to deliver on its promises across the board.

On the issue of restructuring, Atiku said, “Another very inspiring policy of ours is the policy of restructuring of the country, by restructuring we mean, reducing the powers and resources of the Federal government and giving them to the states and local governments so that you will hold your leaders responsible for your development and progress. “

This, he said will make the Federal Government less powerful, the powers and resources will be deployed to the states for their benefit.

Speaking in a similar vein, the Chairman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Governor Udom Emmanuel, said, “All those industries in Cross River, employment is not there for our youths.

“I want to assure you that under Atiku’s government, we will get that support. I want to assure you that infrastructure in terms of the road network under Atiku Abubakar will be very well developed.”

In his remarks, the National Chairman of the PDP, Dr Iyiorchia Ayu said the party was prepared to end the suffering of Nigerians and Atiku Abubakar is the man for the job.

He enjoined the people of the state to vote for the PDP which in turn will translate into good governance and the safety of lives and property.