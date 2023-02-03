Asake, 1ucid, Snazzy The Optimist, Kizz Daniel top Audiomack’s trending list

US-based Ghanaian-Nigerian singer and songwriter, Kwadwo J Bedihene, professionally known as 1ucid has added another feat to his blooming career as he joins other global mavericks on Audiomack’s list of trending songs of the week.



Another emerging Nigerian act on this list is Snazzy The Optimist, whose 2021 single “Seluna” has made a triumphant comeback after receiving a promotional boost from Oxlade who he has worked with as a songwriter. The song “Seluna” got many tractions on Audiomack after Oxlade shared it on his social media profiles.



1ucid is a fast rising musician who fuses Afrobeats and Hip Hop together. His song “Miss You” blends 1ucid’s vocal prowess with his iconic songwriting skill. “Miss You” is currently trending and is ranked by Audiomack as one of the most streamed artists of this week.



Undoubtedly, this is the year of the underdogs as more musicians, irrespective of popularity or social status, are able to bask in the spotlight for their artistry. 1ucid and Snazzy The Optimist definitely impressed music lovers with their rise to limelight.



Also, popular acts Asake and Kizz Daniel made the list with their respective recent hits, “Yoga,” and “Rich Till I Die”. Both songs have topped other major music charts, including Apple Music Top 10 Nigeria.