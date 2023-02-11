APWEN says percentage of women, girls in STEM, worrisome

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

The association of Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), has described as worrisome the percentage of women and girls in Science related courses and professions saying Nigeria as a country has not achieved gender equality in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

In a statement made available to Vanguard, the President of APWEN, Dr. Elizabeth Eterigho FNSE, FNSChE, lamented that despite the efforts, there is an alarming lack of women and girls in science, particularly in Nigeria.

Joining the rest of the world to Commemorate the 2023 International Day for Women and Girls in Science with the theme: “Innovate. Demonstrate. Elevate. Advance. I.D.E.A: Bringing Communities Forward for Sustainable and Equitable Development”, Eterigho said the day provides an opportunity to reflect on the importance of promoting gender equality in STEM in order to advance science and technology for the betterment of all.

According to her, “The UNESCO report, ‘Cracking the Code: Girls’ and Women’s education in STEM’ revealed that only 35% of STEM students in higher education globally are women. According to the United Nations Institute of Statistics (UIS), less than 30% of the world’s researchers are women.

“UNESCO notes that a strong gender imbalance exists globally, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa, in regard to women’s representation in STEM fields.

“According to UNESCO, only one in five scientists worldwide is a woman while in Nigeria, that ratio is even worse; according to recent statistics from UNESCO, only three per cent of researchers are women. Also, the National Bureau of Statistics states that women make up 22% of the total number of engineering and Technology University graduates on yearly basis.

“This is a major problem for our country because we need more scientists and engineers to help solve our problems and improve the lives of Nigerians.

“The underrepresentation of women in science and engineering in Nigeria has contributed to the worsening of the shortage of skilled personnel in these critical fields.

“Unless we change this disparity, we will continue to fail to achieve the kind of progress we all want and deserve.Gender inequality in Nigeria is a serious problem that undermines our efforts to improve people’s lives.

“Women are often treated as second-class citizens in our society, and it can result in limited opportunities in the workplace and beyond.

“Women need a stronger voice in the scientific field if we hope to close the gender gap and eliminate harmful stereotypes.

“They need to be encouraged to pursue careers in science and engineering from an early age. We also need to give them the support they need to succeed. Improving access to higher education for women and giving them equal employment opportunities can make a huge difference.

“Our future as a nation depends on it.In Nigeria, women and girls face several challenges in the field of science. These include:Lack of access to education and resources in STEM fields.

“Gender bias and stereotypes in the workplace, which can limit career advancement opportunities.Insufficient funding for women-led research projects.Limited representation of women in leadership roles in the scientific community.

“Cultural attitudes that discourage women from pursuing careers in science.Inadequate support for work-life balance, which can deter women from pursuing careers in science.

“Limited access to mentorship and networking opportunities.Systemic barriers to women’s advancement in STEM careers, including the gender pay gap.

“APWEN has over the years proven to be a strong voice advocating for more girls in STEM-related studies in secondary schools and tertiary institutions and seeking to address the challenges facing women and girls in STEM, to this end, we have adopted several mentorship programs, workshops, and advocacy campaigns to encourage girls in STEM across Nigeria.

“It is disheartening to note that STEM policymakers do not involve women in developing STEM policies and there is a need to address the striking fact that lack of funds and facilities needed for innovative research work which is very far out of reach from women and girls. “Scholarships for women and sponsorship for female scientists are also extremely rare, APWEN is advocating that more should be instituted.

“APWEN in 2023 plans the following: Encourage and support more girls’ education in STEM fields.Provide mentorship and networking opportunities for women in science.Advocate for the promotion of gender equality and challenge gender stereotypes in the workplace.Advocate for increased funding for research projects led by women among others”, she said.

February 11, has been set aside annually by the United Nations to mark the International Day of Women and Girls in Science. It is an opportunity to celebrate the essential role women and girls play in science and technology.

The day focuses on the reality that science and gender equality are both vital for the achievement of internationally agreed development goals including the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.