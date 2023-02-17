APM dumps female candidate, adopts Atiku for presidency

.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

THE Allied peoples’ Movement (APM) has said it had selected the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as its candidate in the 2003 presidential election.

By this decision, the APM which hitherto selected Princess Chichi Ojei confirmed that she had ceased to be the standard bearer of the party.

Chairman of the APM, Alhaji Yusuf Dantalle, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

Justifying the selection of former vice-president Atiku by the party, Dantalle argued that the adoption of the PDP presidential candidate was in the national interest.

He said, “The Allied peoples’ Movement (APM) held its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Thursday 16th February 2023, on crucial national issues, particularly the upcoming Presidential Election.

“After extensive deliberations, the party decided to adopt the presidential candidate and vice presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for the 25th February 2023, presidential election.

“After evaluating the democratic credentials of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the Allied Peoples’ Movement Considers it appropriate in the national interest to adopt them for president and vice president in the forthcoming election.

“Atiku-Okowa ticket is the best and the only presidential ticket to rescue the nation that has been drifting to anarchy.

“Nigeria needs a competent, experienced, visionary, resourceful and dynamic leader to resolve its multifarious challenges and chart a new course for the nation in the next four years.

“APM has confidence in the leadership of Atiku-Okowa and will collapse its structures nationwide to campaign for their presidential ticket.

“National interest supersedes partisan politics. We must join hands to rebuild our beloved nation and make Nigeria great again.

“The party urges Nigerians to come out en masse and vote for PDP’s presidential candidate and his running mate, Atiku and Okowa. The umbrella symbol of the party is big enough to accommodate fellow compatriots and turn around the destiny of the nation.”

However, Dantalle stated that the party will contest other elective positions including Senate, House of Representatives, Governorship and State House of Assembly seats.

“APM presented credible candidates for these positions and sure of victory in Governorship and Legislative seats,” he added.