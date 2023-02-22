‘APC’s failure, reason Deltans should vote Atiku, Okowa  others’

PDP Chairman, Dr. Ayu (middle), flanked by the party, Atiku Abubakar(right) and running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa.

Ahead of Saturday’s presidential election, High Chief James Tamgbowei, has said what he described as the failure of All Progressives Congress, APC, is the main reason Deltans should vote for all the candidates of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta State and beyond.





He said the action was informed by what was described as the poor performance of the President Muhammadu Buhari- led administration.

Tamgbowei urged Nigerians, especially Deltans to vote for Atiku/Okow for President, Michael Diden aka Ejele for Senate, Thomas Ereyotimi for House of Representatives ,Sheriff Orohwedor Oborevwori and Mr Monday Onyeme for governorship and Dennis Emomotimi Guwor for Delta State House of Assembly.

Tamgbowei, who said this in a statement, said PDP candidates are the best for the state and nation.

His words:”From what we can see in the fruitless effort of the current administration, only the PDP under Atiku and Okowa who are tested and trusted can stabilise the nation’s economy. They will calm the already heated polity.

” With a modest sense of judgement, it is not an exaggeration to say that Nigeria is sinking under Buhari. The best thing for us to do is to come out enmass to vote out the APC. The party has impoverished us and crippled our economy.”

He stressed that Nigerians must take cognisance of the fact that PDP is on a rescue mission, saying every patriotic citizen should embrace the party.

Tamgbowei further appealed to Deltans to close ranks and support Okowa in the interest of the state.