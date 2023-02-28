APC wins Delta south, central senatorial seats

…as LP wins Okpe, Sapele and Uvwie fed constituency seat

By Jimitota Onoyume

Warri: All Progressives Congress, APC , has won the Delta central and South senatorial zones with Benedict Etanabene of Labour party , LP, also announced winner of the House of Representatives seat for Okpe, Sapele and Uvwie federal constituency , scoring 37, 107, to beat his closest rival Hon Evelyn Oboro of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who had 29,917.

The candidate of the APC, in the Okpe,Sapele,Uvwie federal constituency, Mr Henry Baro came third with 22,388.

Also the Delta south Senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr Joel Onowakpo has been declared winner of the senatorial election with a vote score of 49,955,.beating Hon Michael Diden aka Ejele , of the Peoples Democratic party,.PDP, who had 47,656 votes.

Returning officer for the senatorial district, Professor Peretimina Anthony announced the result at the collation centre in Oleh, headquarters of Isoko south local government area.

The candidate of the APC, in Delta central senatorial.district, Chief Ede Dafinone was also declared winner of the senatorial election with 109,197 to beat the PDP’s candidate, Chief Ighoyota Amori, who came a distant second with 101,385 votes.

The Returning Officer for senatorial zone, Prof. Ezekiel Agbalagba, declared the result at the Collation Centre in Ughelli.

At press time result for the Warri federal constituency seat was still been awaited