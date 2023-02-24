APC suspends Kalu after Onoh’s exposure

.

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu of Abia North Senatorial district has been suspended from his political party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Bende local government area of Abia state.

Kalu’s suspension is coming shortly after the APC Presidential Campaign spokesman in the south east, Dr. Josef Onoh exposed the Senator’s lack of support for the party’s presidential candidate.

Onoh had said that Senator Kalu was a double-face politician who is insincere in his afterthought support for the Tinubu presidency, warning that nobody should take Kalu seriously in his political misadventure.

He recalled that Kanu’s choice for the 2023 was for a person from the north east to become the president of Nigeria, an opportunity he thought would feather his political quest against the people of southern Nigeria.

Kalu was however suspended on Friday by the leadership of the APC in Abia state for alleged anti-party activities and withdrawal of support from the Governorship candidate of the party in the state Mr. Ikechi Emenike.

In a recent television interview, Senator Kalu said that he cannot endorse the State governorship candidate of the party against his own blood brother contesting for same position on the platform of another political party.

Kalu’s suspension was contained in a letter jointly signed by the state party’s Disciplinary Committee chairman, Barr. Paul Nwabuisi; state secretary of the party, Chief Chidi Avaja, and party chairman, Dr Kingsley Ononogbu.

According to the letter, the suspension was with immediate effect.

“The suspension is as a result of thorough investigations and recommendations of the disciplinary committee set up by Igbere Ward A, Bende LGA and the leadership of the party,” the letter reads part.

The letter, entitled ‘Notification on Suspension’ which was addressed to the Senator, said the action “is in consonance with Article 21b (i-v) of the Constitution of the party.

“Note that the party is highly committed to her integrity and as such will not condone any of these afore-stated acts and other forms of anti-party activities.”

The letter, which was copied to the national chairman of APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, added that “having evidence substantial enough for your suspension, the integrity of the party must be protected.”