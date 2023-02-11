APC supporters insult me for backing Peter Obi – Mr Macaroni

By Biodun Busari

Nigerian actor and comedian, Debo Adebayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni has accused the supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for heaping insults on him over his choice to vote the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

The skit maker, however, said there is no amount of verbal attacks and insults that can intimidate him to relinquish his support for Obi.

Mr Macaroni made this revelation via his Twitter page on Friday, stressing that election should not be a war among people.

“The moment I said Peter Obi is the candidate that I will cast my vote for, I have been subjected to all sorts of attacks and insults by some APC supporters.

“Calling me a bastard does not change the fact that Peter Obi is my choice!! Cry today, tomorrow and forever!!!” Mr Macaroni tweeted.

The actor urged Nigerians to use their votes to contribute to the progress of the country by electing the right leaders.

“Election is not war! We should vote, Not Fight!! We all should put the growth and development of Nigeria first and use our votes to choose the leaders that mean well for Nigerians. The people’s will must prevail!!!” He added. Election is not war! We should vote, Not Fight!!

Nigerians will go to the polls on February 25 to elect a new president to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.