APC retains Akoko Edo Fed Constituency seat

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Mr Peter Akpatason of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of Saturday’s election for Akoko Edo Federal Constituency seat in Edo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akpatason, who is the current Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives in the Green Chamber, won the seat for the 4th time.

Prof. Robert Okuongbae, the INEC Returning Officer on Sunday in Igarra, declared Akpatason as the winner of the poll.

Okuongbae said that Akpatason polled 14,982 votes to defeat his main rival, Kabiru Adjoto of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 9,293 votes

“Peter Akpatason of APC having scored the highest votes of 14,982 is hereby declared as the winner of the election conducted on Feb. 25 for the Akoko Edo Federal Constituency,” Okuongbae said.(NAN)