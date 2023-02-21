APC Presidential mega rally: Lagos to shut Surulere, other roads

.

…as Tinubu-Shettima to ride motorcade enroute Surulere rally ground

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Ahead of the upcoming Grand Finale of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential rallies holding tomorrow, Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at Teslim Balogun Stadium, TBS, Surulere, and the motorcade rally from the Murtala Muhammed Airport 2 (MMA2) to TBS, via the following routes;

Agege Motor Road (PWD) Sogunle-Alasia-Ladipo-Bolade Oshodi-Underpass Cappa-Challenge, Olorunsogo, Ojuwoye, Olosha-Idi-Oro-Moshalasi, Ojuelegba- Barrack-Teslim Balogun Stadium (TBS), Surulere, the Lagos State Government has released travel advisory to enable Motorists plan their movement within areas that may be affected by the rallies.

Announcing the update on the travel advisory, the General Manager of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, Bolaji Oreagba, urged residents to plan their journeys as the motorcade rally is slated to commence from 10.00am to 12.30 p.m from Murtala Muhammed Airport 2, MMA2, to Teslim Balogun Stadium, TBS, Surulere via Agege Motor Road to Funsho Williams Avenue, Old Western Avenue.

Motorists on Apapa-Oshodi bound should make use of Airport Toll Plaza International Airport RoadàToyota àto connect to their desired destinations;

Or

Bolade Oyetayo Street (by Oshodi-Isolo Local Govt. Secretariat)-Ewenla/or Boladale and continue their journeys.

Motorists from Ikeja along inbound Ikorodu Road are directed to ply; Mobolaji Bank Anthony WayàMaryland àIkorodu road to connect their desired destinations.

Motorists from Mushin inbound Ikorodu Road should make use of Ilupeju bypass-Town Planning Way, Ikorodu road; Or lIupeju bypass Coker road Palmgrove Estate/or Obanikoro/or OnipanuàIkorodu road.

“During the procession from MMA2 to Stadium via Sogunle, Mushin on Agege Motor Road and Ojuelegba, traffic will be restricted and diverted to Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way,”Oreagba stated.

Motorists on this route are advised to make use of Ikorodu road or Apapa Oshodi Expressway as earlier mentioned.

Traffic on Funsho Williams Avenue (Old Western Avenue) inwards Lagos Island, Costain, Ijora, and Apapa would be diverted to the Main Carriageway.

Motorists moving to the Surulere axis should make use of the Ojuelegbaà Lawanson-Itire road to connect different parts of Surulere.

Traffic from Eko Bridge/Costain inwards Ojuelegba/Mushin/Ikorodu road on Funsho Williams Avenue (Old Western Avenue) will be diverted at Alaka to Stadium Bridge on the Main Carriage Way.

Costain-Iponri Estate, Bode Thomas, and Costain Abebe Village (Nigeria Breweries) Eric Moore would be available for motorists heading to Surulere Areas.

In addition, vehicular traffic on Alhaji Masha Road Adelabu-Shitta Roundabout Akerele, Barracks to Stadium on the Service Lane as well as Alaka to Stadium on the Service Lane would be totally restricted for safety and security, as only human traffic and special purpose vehicles would be allowed.

Vehicles conveying party members and others with accredited stickers for the rally would be provided free parking space with access to the National Stadium only via Alaka.

Motorists coming from Ojuelegba/Mushin/Palmgrove on Funsho Williams Avenue (Old Western Avenue) will access the National Stadium via U-turn at Alaka, while those from Surulere will access the Stadium via Bode Thomas/Iponri/Costain to connect Alaka.

According to LASTMA boss, only accredited vehicles, security, emergency and essential service vehicles would be provided privileged access at the diversion points.

“Directional signs, other traffic management devices, traffic management and security personnel would be available to assist and guide motorists and pedestrians both on the dedicated route and alternative roads.

“We humbly seek the support and cooperation of all road users, and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” Oregaba stated.