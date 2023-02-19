Anyim restored needed stability in National Assembly – Odii

By Peter Okutu

The People’s Democratic Party, PDP Governorship candidate for the 2023 general election, Ebonyi State, Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, Sunday described the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Chief Anyim Pius Anyim as someone who restored the needed stability of the National Assembly during his tenure as Senate President

Felicitating with him (Anyim) on his 62nd birthday, the PDP Governorship candidate in Ebonyi State, further described the celebrant as an outstanding patriot, a proud son of Igboland and shining star from Ebonyi State.

In his birthday message to Anyim, Odii added “On behalf of myself and my family, we felicitate with our dear leader and one of the leading icons of democracy in Nigeria, Chief Anyim Pius Anyim, GCFR, Oshimili, on his birthday.

“Chief Anyim at the turn of democratic rule in Nigeria was one of the committed patriots who laid the foundation for the democratic governance in Nigeria. He was the President of the first Senate of the 4th Republic, and even though a young man in his early forties, Senator Anyim through his vibrancy, sagacity and prowess, restored the needed stability in the National Assembly.

“As the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), under former President Good luck Jonathan, Chief Anyim Pius Anyim coordinated one of the most peaceful, impactful and progressive governments in the history of our dear country, Nigeria.

“Your Excellency, as you celebrate your 62nd birthday today we are proud of you and what you have achieved as an individual, politician, lawyer and public officer.

“We thank God for your life and wish you very many healthy and even more impactful years ahead.

Happy birthday Your Excellency.”