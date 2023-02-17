Any politician that wins election through violence won’t have anything to offer – JDPC

–As Catholic Church holds Town Hall in Owerri

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Justice Development, Peace and Caritas Commission, JDPC, of the Owerri Catholic Archdoeces, Imo State, has warned that any politician that insists on using violence to get into power will have nothing to offer if the person eventually emerges.

The Director of JDPC in Owerri Catholic Archdioces, Rev. Fr. Dr. Gerald Njoku stated this in his address at the Town Hall meeting organised by the Commission in collaboration with the Church for candidates of all political parties in the forthcoming general elections at the Ultra Modern Jubilee Hall, Assumpta Cathedral Owerri.

The theme of the Town Hall meeting was, “Enthronement of Good Governance in Imo State.”

Dr. Njoku said the Catholic Church and the Catholic Archdiocese of Owerri are committed to assist in conducting a free, fair and credible election devoid of violence in the state.

The cleric frowned at politicians that are always in the habit of getting into office through dubious and violent means, adding that the spate of violence during elections has become a source of concern to the Catholic Church.

He explained that politicians engage in violence as a result of desperation.

According to him, “JDPC is an organ of the Church that relates with the society especially in the area of good governance advocacy. We want to reiterate the non partisanship of the Church as we approach the next round of elections.

“The Church over time has been known to be a precursor of good governance as well as protecting and speaking for the voiceless. In playing this role, the Church has been sometimes misunderstood or maligned.”

Continuing Fr. Njoku said, “It is our determination to state here that though not being insulated from the state, we will continue to advocate for justice and good governance.

“The spate of violence during elections has become a source of concern to the Church. This is as a result of desperation on the side of the politicians.

“The JDPC at the end of this exercise will demand from all the candidates of the political parties a written commitment to hold a violence-free campaign that will lead to the elections.

“Election is not a do-or-die affair and it is our opinion that politicians should abide by the rule of engagement. Any politician that insists on violence to get into power, will definitely have nothing to offer if he eventually emerges.”

He commended the Archbishop Lucius Ugorji for his support and also promised that the media in the state and the JDPC will form a positive synergy that will be beneficial to the society.