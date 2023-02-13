Anambra: Police foil attack on station

The Police Command in Anambra said its operatives have foiled an attack by gunmen on Ogidi Police station in Idemili North Local Government Area.



The Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka that one of the gunmen was neutralised.



He said that gunmen came in two buses and on three motorcycles, shooting indiscriminately in an attempt to gain access into the police station in the early hours of Monday.



“They were fiercely resisted by police officers on duty, and due to the superior gunfire of the operatives, the hoodlums fled the scene while one of the armed men was neutralised by the operatives.



“The police facility is intact and no casualty was recorded on the side of the police,” Ikenga said.



He said that a reinforcement of police tactical teams have been deployed to reinforce security in the area.

On the forthcoming general elections, the spokesman assured residents that the command had mounted high security surveillance to ensure peaceful elections in the state.



Ikenga urged residents to support the command with vital information to aid effective security across the state.