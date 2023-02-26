Amid violent poll: Journalists, observers frustrated over result collation

By Olayinka Ajayi

International observers , journalists have lamented over what many described as needless delay of collation of the just concluded presidential election result across the state.

Vanguard gathered international observers, journalists, security agents and other political parties observers who converged at the Lagos office since yesterday left in there numbers out of frustration.

But fielding questions from newsmen, head of voters education in Lagos, Mrs. Nike Tadese, who apologies for the delay disclosed that the elections results are just arriving from different local government areas.

“The REC as me to apologize for the delay but as we speak, Mainland result is already on ground, Ikorodu result is close by and others are still on their way”.