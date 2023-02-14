Amid Attacks: Our desperation should be about making Nigeria work – Obi

*Appeal attacks should not continue

By Olayinka Ajayi

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party,LP, Mr. Peter Obi has urged his political opponents not to be desperate about power but making Nigeria work again.

Obi who condemned the attack on his supporters in Lagos on Saturday, on Channels Television ‘Politics Today’, insisted that attacks be it verbal or physical should be discouraged in campaigns.

He said: “Our desperation should be how to get Nigeria working again, attend to the poor masses and not be desperate to the traditional politics of violence. We are appealing that such should not continue.

Asked about the implications of attack on LP supporters, Obi said: “For me, we should have an issue based campaign not attack based campaign be it physical or verbal.

“We can’t have a situation where we are the poverty capital of the world, one of the most unsafe parts of the earth, our human capital is very low and youths are looking for a way to leave the country, these are issues that should worry us not need for verbal attack or physical attacks. I will urge my supporters to desist. All I want is for Nigeria to start working again for everybody.”

Asked his perspective of restructuring, he noted that “Nigeria is already a federal republic, so it needs to have true federalism as it is being practiced in other nations of the world.

“Restructuring is not what I am going to do as President, it’s something we all need to sit down and talk through the process of the rule of law. Some of those who are afraid of restructuring will benefit more”.