American rapper, 50 Cent reacts to Tekno sampling his song

By Ada Osadebe

American rap icon, 50 Cent, has reacted to a music video of Nigerian singer, Tekno, sampling one of his songs.

In the viral clip, a portion of Tekno’s 2017 song “GO,” which samples the well-known verses from 50 Cent’s 2003 hit single “In Da Club,” was played during an interview with 50 Cent on MSNBC.

When the host asked 50 Cent how it made him feel that a musician from Nigeria sampled one of his songs, 50 Cent said it was fantastic and one of the things that keep him going.

When asked why he believed that musicians like Tekno from Nigeria and 21 Savage from Atlanta were all inspired by him, 50 Cent responded that it was because they had seen the true nature of things.

He said, “That’s feels great man, it makes me feel young.”

50 Cent is one of the most well-known rappers in American Hip Hop history after breaking into the public eye in 2003 with the release of his chart-topping album “Get Rich Or Die Tryin.”

The album has sold tens of millions of copies worldwide. With the enormous success of his G-Unit clothing brand and TV shows, he has since evolved into a commercial tycoon.

Beyond his big tunes that were well-known in Nigeria, such as “In Da Club,” “Candy Store,” and “Many Men,” 50 Cent will be remembered by Nigerian fans.

Fans may remember his epic altercation with Nigerian rapper Eedris Abdulkareem in 2004 over a seat on an aircraft when they were both going to a Glo-sponsored concert with other Nigerian artists.