AKWA IBOM: Bassey Albert and the OBA model

By Idowu Olaide

As with the larger Nigerian society, Akwa Ibom State is at a key crossroads in its life as an evolving politico-economic entity. At this point, the future will either be bright or gloomy depending on the choice the electorate makes on who governs them during the forthcoming general election. However, as the governorship candidates sell their manifestoes to the electorate towards earning their votes, a concept that was unveiled a few weeks ago by the governorship candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Obong Bassey Albert (OBA), shows a decent measure of hope.

The governorship hopeful tagged his concept Operations Basic Amenities (OBA), an initiative which, as he explained, is all about prioritising the provision of basic social amenities to people no matter their economic status in society. Ordinarily, basic amenities ought to be the right of every citizen under any system of government, but that has not been the case in Akwa Ibom. Rather, the standard of living has been decrepit, to say the least.

According to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), as at June 2022, Akwa Ibom had the third highest rate of unemployment among the 36 states of the federation with 1.26 million people having no jobs. By November 2022, the NBS estimated that 51 per cent of nearly seven million Akwa Ibomites were unemployed. However, in a rebuttal, the state government through the Commissioner for Economic Development, argued that the unemployment rate was rather at 29 per cent. The NBS data also showed that 80 per cent of the people of the state lived in rural areas.

Meanwhile, the state recorded the single highest inflation rate in the country at 27 per cent with the misery index put at 77 per cent. This means that 77 per cent of people in the state could barely survive. The high level of poverty in the state is without doubt linked to the absence of social amenities. For instance, if not for the provision of borehole water by individuals who run it as a business, many in rural areas and urban areas would be fetching water from streams, rains and shallow wells where possible.

Drive around Uyo, the state capital, and you will find young people and old mothers carrying jerry cans of water on their heads, some in wheelbarrows; fetched from boreholes that are not regulated. If you can’t provide pipe-borne water, why not complement the efforts of private citizens looking to sell water and then regulate them? The irony is that the city has had infrastructure installed since the military era to deliver potable water to residents. Why not revive them and deliver healthy service to the people of the state?

According to Nigerian Informer, drawing from national estimates, the state’s population grew from 4.6 million in 2011 to 6.5 million in 2021, a 41 per cent increase. The NBS, in a 2022 report based on its Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI), listed Akwa Ibom among states with poor MPI ratings. The MPI is in itself determined by four key indicators including health, education, living standards and work and shocks.

Among the top 10 states with the least MPI were Ondo, Lagos, Ekiti, Anambra, Imo and even Abia, which we frequently joke about for lacking road infrastructure. Abia State grew in population from 3,720,000 in 2016 to 4,143,100 in 2022, an increase of 11 per cent in six years. Their monthly federal allocation grew by almost zero within the same six-year period. It was an average of N4.89 billion per month in 2016 but was between N3.99 billion and a maximum of N5.1 billion in April 2022.

How did a state like Abia with a population increase of about 11 per cent in six years but with near-zero change in federal allocation grow to become one of Nigeria’s top richest states per capita while Akwa Ibom with all its abundant wealth was listed among Nigeria’s worst MPI ratings in the same period? If one argues that the 11 per cent population increase in Abia State also increased the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the state, how about Akwa Ibom which grew by almost 41 per cent in 10 years (2011-2021)? Can anyone argue that Akwa Ibom’s population grew with only lazy people while that of Abia grew with industrious ones?

How come the state is considered one of Nigeria’s poorest despite loans taken by successive administrations, the incumbent inclusive? How can Akwa Ibom with all its earnings be found in the list of “worst performing states in Primary Health Care (PHC) service delivery”, according to ONE Campaign as published in Premium Times newspaper recently? We keep asking questions but the government keeps issuing excuses as answers.

•Olaide, a public affairs analyst, is resident in Lagos.